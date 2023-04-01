Soulful Nashville-based singer Kenny Sharp describes local scene in ‘Nights Like This’: Listen

Last month, Alternative Indie singer-songwriter Kenny Sharp released a new single called ‘Nights Like This’ inspired by a move from Washington, DC, to Nashville, Tennesse. The rapper-turned-singer brands his musical style as “brown liquor music” after working as a bartender. He held the job with “crazy hours” and met “crazy people”. Yet, he shared that there’s “something beautiful about the people who make the nightlife”, so much so that he wanted to “pay homage to the bartenders, servers, performers, musicians who make Nashville, and cities like it, what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT







Recently, the artist’s song earned placement on Spotify’s popular Blues Roots playlist. It is currently #14 between Matt Andersen’s ‘Let It Slide’ and Albert Castiglia, Joe Bonamassa and Mike Zito’s ‘A Thousand Heartaches’.