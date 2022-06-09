WR Cooper Kupp reach a 3-year, $80M extension deal with the Rams

This offseason, Davante Adams signed a deal with the Raiders worth $141 million over five years, and Tyreek Hill got a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins. Cooper Kupp, as a top WR in today’s game, was dramatically underpaid at $16 million a year.

On Wednesday, Copper Kupp received a much-deserved payday, reaching a 3-year, $80M extension deal with Los Angeles Rams. The contract ties Kupp to the Rams for the next five years at $110 million and makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

This comes the same week as the Rams gave superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald a $40 million raise and made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Rams have shown the appreciation they have for the stars that delivered Super Bowl LVI to the city of Los Angeles with their checkbook. But a question I pose to the Rams, is dumping all this money into two or three players a formula for winning in the future?

