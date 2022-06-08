Brooklyn artist HDBeenDope rides around the city in new visual for ‘Wrist’: Watch

In the iconic City of New York, clandestine activities occur in a vacant parking lot, making the masked suspects richer under the starless night skies. Different flows are used to tell the hustlers’ story, which would increase the anxiety of anyone listening; we are forced to live through the perspective of a city night through the lens of criminals. Today, Brooklyn artist HDBeenDope—whom we had the pleasure of interviewing during the lockdown on Instagram Live—and multi-platinum producer Earl on the Beat released the official visual for their record ‘Wrist’.

Watch the creative music video directed by Erikson Corniel below. Stay tuned for more of his alter ego, Vil, if you like what you hear.

