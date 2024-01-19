Malia Obama debuts short at Sundance Film Festival

Obama, daughter to the former American President, was credited as a writer on the Emmy winner Donald Glover’s series, ‘Swarm’.

Courtesy

This week, rising filmmaker Malia Obama debuted her fiction film at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film follows a grieving son whose mother left him an unusual request in her will when she died. During an interview at the festival, she explained that “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things”.

She continued, “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Saweetie, P-LO, and San Francisco 49ers release new Bay Area anthem: Stream