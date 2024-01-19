Malia Obama debuts short at Sundance Film Festival

Obama, daughter to the former American President, was credited as a writer on the Emmy winner Donald Glover’s series, ‘Swarm’.

This week, rising filmmaker Malia Obama debuted her fiction film at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film follows a grieving son whose mother left him an unusual request in her will when she died. During an interview at the festival, she explained that “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things”.

She continued, “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

