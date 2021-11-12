Odell Beckham Jr joins high-powered LA Rams

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr Since the Browns released OBJ on Friday, several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were all in Odell’s sweepstakes. After clearing waivers on Tuesday, reports of mainly the Packers and Rams were circulating the airwaves, ultimately making his bed with the Rams.

OBJ brings his outstanding talent to an already high-powered offense. The Rams lead the NFL in total offense this season behind a potent passing attack led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is first in the NFL with 2,771 passing yards. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the team’s No. 1 receiver and leads the NFL in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and touchdown receptions (10).

Stafford played with OBJ before in the Pro Bowl and said he has a lot of respect for Beckham on Thursday. Stafford continues to rave about Odell being “outstanding” both when the ball is in the air and after the catch.

Beckham is the second high-profile player added by the Rams this month after Los Angeles traded for star pass-rusher Von Miller before last week’s deadline. Both players are looking to end the season with a happy with a Superbowl

After the news dropped, superstar LeBron James along with Rams fans, welcomed OBJ to LA on Twitter

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

