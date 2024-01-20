Griselda Blanco’s estate sues Netflix and Sofia Vergara

The lawsuit has halted the January 25 premiere date, and alleges that the company has used the likeness and image of its family without legal permission.

In this week’s hot entertainment news, actress Sofia Vergara and Netflix are under fire for the unauthorised use of the Blanco family’s image and likeness without fair compensation, allegedly. Reportedly, the legal dispute comes from Michael’s interest to create a potential series or book about his mother, Griselda Blanco—murdered in 2012 after serving a nineteen-year bid until 2004.

Sofia Vergara was casted by Netflix to portray Griselda Blanco, the infamous cartel leader in Miami during the 1980s.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

