The impact of Davante Adams’ trade for the Packers and Raiders

If you thought this would be a quiet NFL offseason, think again. The trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos and the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson while saying goodbye to Baker Mayfield has been dominating the headlines. But the effects of Davante Adams being sent to Las Vegas raiders is one that is not being spoken about enough.

Effects of the Packers:

On Thursday, it was reported that the Packers was sending All-Pro Wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 second-rounder. This news comes days after quarterback Aaron Rodgers signs one of league history’s most enormous contract extensions. It’s been speculated by many that Adams and Rodgers ended things on bad terms after Adams released his goodbye message to GreenBay without mentioning or saying goodbye to Rodgers.

So the Packers succeed in keeping future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but now his #1 target is currently Allan Lazard. It’s never good to lose your #1 guy at any position, but hopefully, the Packers will manage to pick up another high caliber WR on a free agency like Julio Jones and William Fuller V, who are both still available.

Effects of the Raiders:

While the rest of the AFC West was making moves to get better, it looked like the Raiders might be the bottom feeders of the division again. The trade for Adams puts them right back in the mix of things and even have a real shot of making it to the Super Bowl.

Moments after the Adams trade was finalized, the Raiders began the contract extension conversation with quarterback Derek Carr, showing complete confidence in him moving forward. Adams and Carr played together before back at Fresno State, and the two led the Bulldogs to a Mountain West title in 2013.

