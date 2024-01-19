Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage announces ‘Water and Garri’ feature film

Recently, Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian superstar, often called the “Queen of Afrobeats”, has announced her plans to release her first feature film. The living legend said, “This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done. [I] honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art. I’m just getting started,” about the feature film.

Want to know more about the narrative? The ‘Water and Garri’ storyline revolves around Aisha (Tiwa Savage), a determined fashion designer who returns to West Africa after living in the United States for a decade—shortly after a family member passed away. It was filmed in Cape Coast, Ghana, and will be released later in the year on Amazon Prime Video, available in over 240 countries. She is the lead actress and executive producer.

