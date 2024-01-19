Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage announces ‘Water and Garri’ feature film

“Developing and shooting my film from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled. I am excited for my fans and newer audiences to experience this vulnerable side of me that I have never shown. Meji Alabi brought the story to life in such a beautiful way, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.” — Tiwa Savage

Instagram

Recently, Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian superstar, often called the “Queen of Afrobeats”, has announced her plans to release her first feature film. The living legend said, “This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done. [I] honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art. I’m just getting started,” about the feature film.

Want to know more about the narrative? The ‘Water and Garri’ storyline revolves around Aisha (Tiwa Savage), a determined fashion designer who returns to West Africa after living in the United States for a decade—shortly after a family member passed away. It was filmed in Cape Coast, Ghana, and will be released later in the year on Amazon Prime Video, available in over 240 countries. She is the lead actress and executive producer.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Stream Skepta, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Idris Elba’s new track ‘Jangrova’

Saweetie, P-LO, and San Francisco 49ers release new Bay Area anthem: Stream