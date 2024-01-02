Dwight Howard signs with new team overseas after sexual assault lawsuit

Instagram

Dwight Howard (38), the 8x NBA All-Star (formerly a member of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-2022 season), has signed with a new team overseas called ‘Strong Group’. Before the news was confirmed, there was speculation he would sign with the Phillipines as making strides to have a comeback moment with the NBA. We do not know how likely that is, but we wish him the best. He played in Taiwan last season. Aside from the great news, Howard faced sexual assault and battery allegations—stemming from an icident. He denied the allegations.

Dwight Howard has plans to launch a sports agency called D12 Global.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda releases two-part ‘Rap Up 2023’ song: Stream