Services

Creative

We hire our network of graphic designers, photographers, videographers, video editors, and wardrobe stylists to take your brand to the next level with high-quality and competitive design, fashion/style, photography, and cinematography.

Concierge Services

Our services include (travel fees excluded):

Hotel bookings.

Booking tickets.

Making restaurant reservations.

Personal shopping.

Transportation engagements.

Delivery management.

Lifestyle management.

Vacation planning.

Copywriting/Editing

We write and edit biographies, press releases, and other miscellaneous text.

Public Relations/Campaign Management

Our starter three-month campaigns include:

Press release creation.

Distribution to our network.

Editorial pitching.

Radio pitching and scheduling.

Our three to six-month plus campaigns include:

Press release creation.

Distribution to our network.

Editorial pitching.

Radio pitching and scheduling.

Television pitching.

Media training.

Award show/red carpet access.

Traditional press run.

Event sponsorships/partnerships.

DJ pool.

Digital billboard campaign.

Social Media Consulting/Lifestyle Content Creation

We advise each client how to manage their social media profiles to be competitive and compelling with lifestyle content ideas and other unique strategies. We also plan and schedule monthly content with our clients. If the client wants us to travel, create and coordinate the content, it is also available as a service.

TikTok/Synch Licensing

Most of our influencers have a million followers across social media and have successfully made viral moments for our clientele, multiple record labels, and global brands. Our synch licensing opportunities are only for clients with long-term commitments from six months to a year.

YouTube Advertisement

We create and moderate our clients’ YouTube Advertising campaigns without signing into the account.