Selena Gomez lands role to portray 11x GRAMMY winner Linda Ronstadt in upcoming biopic

Selena Gomez (31) took to her Instagram profile to express her excitement after landing the role to portray 11x GRAMMY winner Linda Ronstadt (77) in her upcoming biopic. In the post, she wrote:

“I have no words to describe my heart for this project. Years of hoping this dream would become my reality.”

Gomez, who recently went public with her beau (Benny Blanco), has harboured her love and admiration for the icon since her time as a Disney Channel star. Reportedly, Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan and James Keach, would produce the untitled biopic, and David O Russell would direct. The untitled biopic inspired by ‘Feels Like Home’, Ronstadt’s memoir. Previously, posted to her Instagram Stories, Gomez shared a photo of her reading Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

