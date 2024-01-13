See Gina Rodriguez fall in love in Netflix’s new movie ‘Players’ out Valentine’s Day

Based on the relationship between a sports writer and a war reporter, Gina Rodriguez (Mack) returns to our screens in a second Netflix movie called ‘Players’. As someone who developed a habit of hooking people, she finds herself falling for a guy named Nick (Tom Ellis). About the film, she told People Magazine, “I went to college in New York and lived in Brooklyn. This felt like a love letter to Brooklyn and there were so many memories that came flooding in while shooting.”

Watch the official trailer below to see the storyline build. ‘Players’ comes out on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2024) only on Netflix, and it is directed by Trish Sie.

