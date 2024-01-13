Jonathan Majors no longer portraying Dennis Rodman in biopic, following guilty verdict

Before that, Marvel dropped him as Kang the Conqueror in an upcoming production.

Jonathan Majors (34) has lost his role in portraying former NBA star Dennis Rodman in his biopic tentatively named ’48 Hours in Vegas’. Before the year ended in December, Major was found guilty of misdemeanour assault in the third degree, causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree after an alleged domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The alleged dispute occurred in New York City in March. According to People Magazine, Majors’ legal team did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Before that, Marvel dropped him as Kang the Conqueror in its upcoming production. His management and public relations teams stopped working with him, too.

