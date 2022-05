Soundboi Classy’s ‘FTO’ is an Afroswing piece reminiscent of a comfortable intersection between Cloud Rap and Emo Rap. Why? The dulcet heavily autotuned melodies are carrying desolation through an ambient instrumental. In this song, Soundboi Classy is abrasive towards those who are against him, going to the extent of flipping the finger at them.

Author Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

