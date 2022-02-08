J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel to headline inaugural Sueños Festival

It is the largest Latin Reggaeton music event ever in Chicago!

    If you haven’t heard, J Balvin and Ozuna are headlining the inaugural Sueños Festival in Chicago this May.

    Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

    From May 28-29, Sueños launches, and it has promised to bring the beachside vibes of Baja Beach Fest to Chicago’s iconic Grant Park. Also on the lineup are Wisin & Yandel (headlining), Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, and more. If you’re a fan of Latin music, you are in for a sense of community, camaraderie and immaculate feel-good vibes. Tickets for the event is now available on the festival’s official website.

    Written by GRUNGECAKE

    All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

