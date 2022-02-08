J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin & Yandel to headline inaugural Sueños Festival

If you haven’t heard, J Balvin and Ozuna are headlining the inaugural Sueños Festival in Chicago this May.

From May 28-29, Sueños launches, and it has promised to bring the beachside vibes of Baja Beach Fest to Chicago’s iconic Grant Park. Also on the lineup are Wisin & Yandel (headlining), Myke Towers, El Alfa, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, and more. If you’re a fan of Latin music, you are in for a sense of community, camaraderie and immaculate feel-good vibes. Tickets for the event is now available on the festival’s official website.

