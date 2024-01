This summer, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will feature amazing sets from Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, T-Pain, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo and Jon Batiste, among many others.

Tickets are on sale right now at bonnaroo.com

