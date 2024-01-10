Warner Music partners with Red Light Management for Japanese collaborations

Warner Music

Founded in 1991 by Coran Capshaw in Charlottesville, VA, Red Light Management has evolved from its roots nurturing Dave Matthews Band into one of the world’s most established artist management companies.

Starting the new year with potential partnerships, Warner Music teams up with Red Light Management to unlock new opportunities for Red Light’s artists in Japan, the second-largest music market globally.

Red Light’s services extend across touring, commerce, festivals, licensing, branded entertainment, and artist-driven philanthropy.

The “artist-focused” collaboration also aims to facilitate collaborations between Red Light’s artists and Japan’s top domestic performers.

Written by Manny King John

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bonnaroo 2024 features Post Malone, Cage the Elephant, Diplo and more