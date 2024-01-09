Lil Nas X shares new controversial cover art for forthcoming track ‘J Christ’

Yesterday, Lil Nas X shared the official cover art for his forthcoming track ‘J Christ’. In it, the Lithia Springs, Georgia-born rapper and singer is crucified and pinned to a cross with a yellow loin tied across his waist as five people pull him up like Jesus Christ. As described in his cheeky caption, Lil Nas X follows suit of the “man who had the greatest comeback of all time.” It’s some days until we hear his new song he’s been actively promoting and watch his documentary coming out through HBO Max.

