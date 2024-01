Today, Lithia Springs, Georgia-born star Lil Nas X unleashed his highly-anticipated track and video ‘J Christ’. In the decorative, controversial video, he plays basketball with the devil, the polarising creative shows us a glimpse into his life beyond the pearly gates and even reenacts the famous biblical flood.

Check out his self-directed music video below to see what the hoopla is all about.

