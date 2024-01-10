Skepta’s ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ cover art, compared to Holocaust

It has been a wild 2024 already. We are only ten days in, and the police in New York City discovered a hidden tunnel under a local synagogue in Brooklyn, South African GRAMMY winner Black Coffee has been in a plane accident, and Lil Nas X is pissing Christians off with the reveal of the official artwork for his forthcoming single. To add to that, Skepta has been under fire for the cover art of his new single ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the London recording artist stated that his inspiration comes from 1908s UK football culture.

I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can… — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) January 10, 2024 I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention. But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to… pic.twitter.com/59oUOPe8Hp — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) January 10, 2024

The single comes out on Friday, January 12.

