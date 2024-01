Martin Scorsese, one of the world’s best directors and filmmakers of our lifetime, has revealed in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times that his feature film about Jesus will begin filming this year. The Queens, New York-born legend’s film is based on the late Japanese author’s ‘A Life of Jesus’. It is said to be set around the present day to “create a more timeless feel” and will run for about eighty minutes.

