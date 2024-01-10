Black Coffee hospitalised in Argentina after “severe travel accident”

According to a post on his Instagram profile, Black Coffee has been in a plane accident (seemingly) and is receiving treatment at a hospital. It looks like the South African DJ and music producer travelled for a show in Mar del Plata, Argentina and left him with injuries. No further details are available at this time.

Last year, the legendary music producer and DJ headlined Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. About the honourable moment in his life, the star DJ wrote, “The dream is becoming a reality…See you Saturday, NYC ❤️🗽🙏🏿

#BCMSG”

