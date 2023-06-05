Rolling Loud Miami adds Latin superstars Anuel AA and El Alfa to its 2023 lineup

Photos: Courtesy of the festival

Today, Rolling Loud announced its latest stars booked to perform and wow its crowd at the festival in Miami, Florida. Anuel AA and El Alfa the first Reggaeton and Dembow artists to grace the stage ever. How exciting is that? Many first moments have happened in our lives since the pandemic for global artists, and we love to see it!

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti are headlining, and rappers Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Rae Sremmurd, City Girls, Don Toliver, Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Bryson Tiller, Fousheé and more will perform. Rolling Loud Miami begins and runs through July 21-23 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

