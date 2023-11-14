Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud California 2024

Earlier today, Rolling Loud announced its star-studded lineup for its 2024 California edition. On March 15-17, Hollywood Park will witness entertainment from some of the world’s best artists at its height. Promising performances from Sexxy Red, Summer Walker, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Mozzy, and more, the festival will also have regional Mexican musicians—Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Chino Pacas—at its forefront, which is intelligent because it will be in California, where 28% of the population speaks Spanish (approximately ten million residents). If you weren’t aware, the festival’s passes will be available for purchase on Friday, November 17, at 10 AM PST.

Before you give a hard confirmation to attend, check out the incredible lineup below.

