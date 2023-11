Approximately two hours ago, Skepta, one of London’s most famous artists, has announced his first festival. It is called the Big Smoke Festival; if you follow the star online, you know where the name comes from.

With an official promotional flyer, Skepta shared that the event will happen in Crystal Palace Park (South London, United Kingdom) on July 6, 2024. We’d all have to stay tuned for the lineup.

