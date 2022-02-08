Hear Nigerian singer Honeydrop’s new record ‘Shibaraba’

    Photo: Spotify

    It is beautiful to me when I come across a new artist for the first time, and their full presentation is flawless. I experienced it today when listening to the new Nigerian singer-songwriter Honeydrop‘s debut record with a local imprint. From her buttery vocals to the impressive saxophone atop the deep African drums (reminiscent of the start of Lojay and Sarz’s viral hit ‘Monalisa‘), ‘Shibaraba’ is an earworm to let run its course. The young brown-skinned damsel sings about catching cruise and, no matter what, making sure the cruise does not catch you. And whatever you do, stay calm and not allow stress to have its way with you.

    Hear ‘Shibaraba’ below now out through Santabella Music Empire. Tobss produced it.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    HoneydropShibaraba