Hear Nigerian singer Honeydrop’s new record ‘Shibaraba’

It is beautiful to me when I come across a new artist for the first time, and their full presentation is flawless. I experienced it today when listening to the new Nigerian singer-songwriter Honeydrop‘s debut record with a local imprint. From her buttery vocals to the impressive saxophone atop the deep African drums (reminiscent of the start of Lojay and Sarz’s viral hit ‘Monalisa‘), ‘Shibaraba’ is an earworm to let run its course. The young brown-skinned damsel sings about catching cruise and, no matter what, making sure the cruise does not catch you. And whatever you do, stay calm and not allow stress to have its way with you.

Hear ‘Shibaraba’ below now out through Santabella Music Empire. Tobss produced it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

