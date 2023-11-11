in Music, Culture, News

Stream Ghana-born viral star RMR’s new song ‘Rings On Saturn’

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist; Ian Buosi / The Parallel Agency

Yesterday, with his latest track, once viral artist RMR—pronounced “rumour”— announced that he will finally perform without a mask for the first time in Los Angeles on November 17 at The Peppermint Club. The ‘Rascal’ artist will rid himself of the cover up to “debut a more authentic version of his artistry and deepen his connection with fans”. Witness a historical moment next week if you are in the City of Angels. After signing to Warner Records and Cmnty Rcrds a month after his music video ‘Rascal’ went viral in 2020, the Country Pop singer released a follow-up called ‘Dealer’ and continued to release singles and an album ‘Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art’. Three years later, RNR has a new situation (his own label, RMRHasIt, with AWAL Recordings America). We are unsure what will happen during this version of RMR’s career, but something tells us it will be the beginning of difference and extravagance in his life. Let’s stick around, watch and support.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

