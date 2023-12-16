in Arts, Culture, News, Trending

Rubi Rose and British-Nigerian designer and artist SLAWN collaborate for steamy, creative photo shoot: See photos

Photos: Instagram

Photos: Instagram

This week on December 14, Kentucky-native rapper-model Rubi Rose met up with British-Nigerian designer and artist SLAWN—real name Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale—for a creative photo shoot at his studio. As SLAWN requested last month in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the artist known for his spray paint, large-scale pop art canvasses, graffiti, caricatures, and murals, wanted to paint the famous rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT • CONTINUE READING BELOW




For the occasion, the ‘Hood Bitch Aesthetic’ rapper wore a black thong and allowed him to paint circles all over her person. If you aren’t familiar with SLAWN’s work. He’s responsible for redesigning the Brit Awards statues—one to honour artists all over the world. Check out the images she shared on Instagram from the shoot. A few outtakes from this session could be great content for her popular OnlyFans account. Learn more about the artist via this detailed article about his work.

Rubi RoseSLAWN

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Burna Boy’s exciting ‘Giza’ music video featuring Seyi Vibez

Abuja’s PsychoYP and Azanti share official visualiser for ‘Clear Road’: Watch