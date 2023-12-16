in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Abuja’s PsychoYP and Azanti share official visualiser for ‘Clear Road’: Watch

Photo: Spotify

Recently, Azanti and PsychoYP released the official visualiser for their new collaborative effort, ‘Clear Road’. The Apex Village artist kicked off the song, letting everyone know he is the freshest individual in any space he enters—especially the club. Apex Village/Def Jam’s new signee Azanti performs his lyrics in front of a spraypainted shed for the hook. Throughout the visualiser, their fans see the talented artists embracing fellow Nigerian stars onstage, like Seyi Vibez and ODUMODUBLVCK, and recording music at the studio. Check out the ‘Clear Road’ visualiser below to see the young artist get his hair cut in the parking lot ahead of a concert.

