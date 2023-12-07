Watch Nigerian rising artist ODUMODUBLVCK’s official visualiser for ‘WOTOWOTO SEASONING (Remix)’ featuring Black Sherif

Opening the official visualiser with a piece of chicken in his hand, Abuja star ODUMODUBLVCK shares a clip of himself eating in London, England—during his recent trip—widely shared on social media. Compiled of aerial shots of him, the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ singer, and the gang standing in the chilly streets of England’s capital, they’re serving us Black boy joy as they sing about not letting the necessary occur and, of course, the ladies (“chocolati girl from Guyana”). Here’s the official visualiser for his album cut ‘WOTOWOTO SEASONING (Remix)’ featuring his fellow West African entertainer, Black Sherif of Ghanaian descent. Luke Annett directed it.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

