Watch Nigerian rising artist ODUMODUBLVCK’s official visualiser for ‘WOTOWOTO SEASONING (Remix)’ featuring Black Sherif

Opening the official visualiser with a piece of chicken in his hand, Abuja star ODUMODUBLVCK shares a clip of himself eating in London, England—during his recent trip—widely shared on social media. Compiled of aerial shots of him, the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ singer, and the gang standing in the chilly streets of England’s capital, they’re serving us Black boy joy as they sing about not letting the necessary occur and, of course, the ladies (“chocolati girl from Guyana”). Here’s the official visualiser for his album cut ‘WOTOWOTO SEASONING (Remix)’ featuring his fellow West African entertainer, Black Sherif of Ghanaian descent. Luke Annett directed it.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

