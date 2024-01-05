Ghanaian legend Smallgod shares ‘Fallen Angel’ featuring Black Sherif: Listen

“How long will you be a slave to your flaws?”

Before its release, a short clip of Smallgod and Black Sherif’s collaboration surfaced online to make fans aware of their efforts. Today, both fanbases enjoy the offering—just four days into the new year. Over the Joshua Aime Adjei and Owusu Twumasi produced record, Blacko cements his position as someone you could lean on in time of need. Luckily, the Konongo-bred star doesn’t stop there. He assures his pal that he could count on him for life.

(If you say my name, I will show/If you say my name, I’ll be on the road)

How’s that for reliability? In turn, the ‘Konongo Zongo’ singer asks you not to run from him (when it’s your turn to be his crutch).

The song came out on January 4, 2024. It’s out now through Small World Records, Smallgod’s new imprint through Warner Records. Check out the record below.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

