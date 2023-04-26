Watch Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova’s powerful message to Vladimir Putin

Nadya Tolokonnikova, creator of the anti-Putin resistance group Pussy Riot, was named a top enemy of Russia for speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship throughout the last decade. In this inspiring TED Talk, she tells the story of her imprisonment and exile, shares what motivates her resistance, and delivers a powerful message—to Putin— himself.

“For some of us, living courageously is a choice. For others, like our friends in Ukraine, this is not a choice – it is a matter of survival. Putin is embarrassed that Ukraine chose truth and democracy. russians are bombing hospitals, maternity wards, schools – raping & killing civilians and throwing their bodies in mass graves.

Putin, and all those who support him are dead inside and must be defeated.

While I’m here – I’d like to address vladimir putin directly – wanted criminal to wanted criminal:

The Kremlin walls have become your prison walls. You have already lost, and the world stands with the brave people of Ukraine.

When you are in your final hour, praying, know this: that whoever you pray to is on our side. And whoever that is … she will not forgive your crimes against humanity.”