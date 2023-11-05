Rubi Rose to join Sexxy Red’s nationwide tour ‘Hood Hottest Princess’: See dates

Three weeks ago, Rubi Rose shared the official video for her catchy anthemic track ‘Hood Bitch Aesthetic’. Throughout the video, the ‘Big Mouth’ rapper shows viewers what a day in the life of a girl from the hood is like, using Broward County, Florida, as a backdrop. From the clean gold grills in her mouth to the group twerk sessions she enjoyed with her squad, Rubi Rose understands what it is to be carefree, unproblematic baddie. Check out the video nearing one million views (931K) on YouTube below; if you dwell along the tour stop routes, purchase a ticket to support the artists.

Embracing the Black American around-the-trap girl once and for all, the Kentucky-native starlet linked to a couple of rappers (DDG and French Montana), pegged responsible for damages at a Los Angeles art studio and was one of the pretty faces in the now legendary Migos’ 2016 hit ‘Bad and Boujee’, but she’s been active, viral, and carving out a lane that works for her.

If you didn’t know, Sexxy Red, the fast-rising American star from St Louis that Rubi Rose will start touring with, is popping, pregnant and is handling her business as she should.

Upcoming Hood Hottest Princess Tour Dates: Nov 07 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbellys

Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Dome

Nov 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Nov 16 – Richmond, VA – The National

Nov 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

