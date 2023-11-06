in Music, Culture, News, Tours, Trending

Burna Boy launches ‘I Told Them…’ tour with first-ever Los Angeles stadium performance (See photos)

Photos: Courtesy of Live Nation

Photos: Courtesy of Live Nation; @official_kaikai @nickieleerose

Burna Boy, one of Africa’s finest superstars and a world-class performer, has officially started his highly-anticipated album tour. On Friday November 3, the ‘City Boys’ singer gave the people at the BMO Stadium an electrifying experience as the world knows him to do, according to the press release. Tomorrow (November 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia), the living legend will bless his fans at the Rogers Arena with a show worth mentioning in real-time through their social pages.

ADVERTISEMENT




If you are a die-hard Burna Boy fan like me, or if you have seen the “African Giant” perform in a live setting like I have several times, you already know the pedigree of motion and action he bears. With that said, do yourselves and buy a ticket to the show. It’s going to be worth every dollar, every single time.

ADVERTISEMENT




Burna BoyI Told Them...

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rubi Rose to join Sexxy Red’s nationwide tour ‘Hood Hottest Princess’: See dates