Burna Boy launches ‘I Told Them…’ tour with first-ever Los Angeles stadium performance (See photos)

Burna Boy, one of Africa’s finest superstars and a world-class performer, has officially started his highly-anticipated album tour. On Friday November 3, the ‘City Boys’ singer gave the people at the BMO Stadium an electrifying experience as the world knows him to do, according to the press release. Tomorrow (November 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia), the living legend will bless his fans at the Rogers Arena with a show worth mentioning in real-time through their social pages.

If you are a die-hard Burna Boy fan like me, or if you have seen the “African Giant” perform in a live setting like I have several times, you already know the pedigree of motion and action he bears. With that said, do yourselves and buy a ticket to the show. It’s going to be worth every dollar, every single time.

