Charlotte-born rap artist, songwriter, and producer Aasher is back with a new single ‘Betray Me’.

With over 2 million streams on his debut album S.H.I.F.T, Aasher enlists Netherlands native producer Woodpecker on this new record, who is credited on music works with A-list artists such as Young Thug, Lil Tjay, $NOT, and Flo Milli among others.



He takes it a step further to express vulnerability, betrayal, and anger on this new record.

Listen to ‘Betray Me’ on Apple Music.

