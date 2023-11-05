in Music, News, Trending

Mariah the Scientist secures the No.1 spot on Apple Music’s RnB Now playlist

Mariah the Scientist has released her first album ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ through Epic Records, a subsidiary company of Sony Music Entertainment.

The Atlanta-born singer and songwriter previously released her debut studio project ‘Master’, on August 23, 2019, with her now former labels, Tory Lanez‘s label One Umbrella, and RCA Records; however, she now independently releases music through her own label, Buckles Laboratories.

 

Source: Instagram

She’s currently the face of Apple Music’s R&B Now, an editorial playlist specially curated for the finest selection of R&B music on the planet. 

Stream her new project ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ on Apple Music.

Mariah the ScientistTo Be Eaten Alive

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stream Atlanta-based rapper Doe Boy’s audacious new single ‘Ain’t Bout Nun’

DC-based AASHER releases new single ‘Betray Me’: Listen