Mariah the Scientist secures the No.1 spot on Apple Music’s RnB Now playlist

Mariah the Scientist has released her first album ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ through Epic Records, a subsidiary company of Sony Music Entertainment.

The Atlanta-born singer and songwriter previously released her debut studio project ‘Master’, on August 23, 2019, with her now former labels, Tory Lanez‘s label One Umbrella, and RCA Records; however, she now independently releases music through her own label, Buckles Laboratories.

She’s currently the face of Apple Music’s R&B Now, an editorial playlist specially curated for the finest selection of R&B music on the planet.

Stream her new project ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ on Apple Music.

