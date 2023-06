The music video filmed in 2021 comes back to haunt the young rapper.

According to a TMZ report, a Los Angeles-based art studio owner—Analia Saban—has filed paperwork to sue Rubi Rose. Based on the claim from the contemporary artist, the incident “caused at least six figures—$300,000—in overall damage.” The original report states the outlet reached out to the artist and her team for a response; no one has replied.

You can watch the music video ‘Twork’ below if you haven’t watched it yet.