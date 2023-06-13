Guinness World Records awards Nigerian chef Hilda Baci for cooking for 93 hours, 11 minutes

Contrary to the one-hundred hours the Nigerian chef believed she cooked, the Guinness World Records says she cooked for ninety-three hours. Regardless, the Akwa Ibom-bred chef dethroned India’s Lata Tondon’s eighty-seven hours and forty-five minutes cook-a-thon.

After reviewing all the footage, we're delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) 💫 Watch the video to find out the official time we've awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below 👇 pic.twitter.com/bf352ndxWO — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 13, 2023

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci receives an award for the World’s Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual. Since, there have been several people online critiquing her efforts, and positively it has also inspired others like Chef Damilola Adeparusi.

Showing great sportsmanship to other Africans she’s inspired, the chef tweeted, “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed”.