Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2022 Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today its 2022 Inductees in the following categories:

Performer Category

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.

The Induction categories include:

Performers: Artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence have changed the course of rock & roll.

Early Influence Award: Artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired and evolved rock & roll and music, impacting youth culture.

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

Musical Excellence Award: Given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence in creating music have dramatically impacted music.

To be eligible, artists must have released their first record twenty-five years prior to Induction. Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time. This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility. This is the first year in the Hall’s thirty-seven-year history that six female acts will be inducted into one class.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Induction Ceremony will air later on HBO and stream on HBO Max, along with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and SiriusXM’s Volume channel 106.

Ticket on sale information will be announced later. Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30, 2022 to be eligible. Visit this link to learn more.

