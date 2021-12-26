Nigeria’s Portable and Poco Lee share official video for ‘ZaZoo Zehh’ featuring Olamide

    Photo: Instagram

    One of the year’s hottest street records in Nigeria, ‘ZaZoo Zehh’, receives an official music video today featuring legendary African rapper-singer Olamide. In the visual, “General Baddo” sits from the equivalent of the Oval Office to address the nation. Bringing a different frequency and delivery to the hype dance track, he enters and halts our attention with his signature calming voice and demeanour. Throughout the remainder of the video, we get to see Portable and Poco Lee dance together and the unique style of dress in the streets.

    After much controversy stemming from what appeared to be stealing and the wrong order of credit, we are happy to see that the men seem to have sorted it out. We hope they can both make history from this and continue to earn what they deserve. Watch the official music video below.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    OlamidePoco LeePortableZaZoo Zehh