Stream Nigerian artist Portable’s newest track ‘Ogo Forever’

Not wasting any time or giving us time to say he can’t do it again, Nigerian artist Portable shares the follow-up record ‘Ogo Forever’ to his viral track ‘ZaZoo Zehh‘ with Olamide and Poco Lee. As far as the sound goes, it falls on the lines of a more traditional African commercial style that our elders could appreciate and feel comfortable telling another elder about. Listen to the Bylink production below, which is his first 2022 release.
