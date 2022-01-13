Stream Nigerian artist Portable’s newest track ‘Ogo Forever’

Photo: Spotify

Not wasting any time or giving us time to say he can’t do it again, Nigerian artist Portable shares the follow-up record ‘Ogo Forever’ to his viral track ‘ZaZoo Zehh‘ with Olamide and Poco Lee. As far as the sound goes, it falls on the lines of a more traditional African commercial style that our elders could appreciate and feel comfortable telling another elder about. Listen to the Bylink production below, which is his first 2022 release.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Ogo ForeverPoco Lee