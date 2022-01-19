Nigerian artist Asake enlists Olamide for ‘Omo Ope’: Listen

    Photo: Spotify

    It’s a new day, and there’s a new Olamide feature in the marketplace. Asake‘s ‘Omo Ope’ is a hype track that infused the feature’s effortless delivery over the extremely popular South African House music production style called Amapiano. According to my research, Asake was born in the Southwestern part of Nigeria, and he was a performing arts student at a university in Osun State: Obafemi Awolowo. As we learn more about Asake, we will update you. Without further ado, hear the latest record featuring Olamide below.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    AsakeOlamideOmo Ope