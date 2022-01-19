Nigerian artist Asake enlists Olamide for ‘Omo Ope’: Listen

It’s a new day, and there’s a new Olamide feature in the marketplace. Asake‘s ‘Omo Ope’ is a hype track that infused the feature’s effortless delivery over the extremely popular South African House music production style called Amapiano. According to my research, Asake was born in the Southwestern part of Nigeria, and he was a performing arts student at a university in Osun State: Obafemi Awolowo. As we learn more about Asake, we will update you. Without further ado, hear the latest record featuring Olamide below.

