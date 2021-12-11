Polo G’s living the rich, lavish life in ‘Fortnight’: Watch

Last Friday, Polo G turned his third studio album ‘Hall Of Fame’ into a two-disc album naming it ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’. Disc 1 held the original 20-tracks of ‘Hall Of Fame’, disc two came with fourteen new tracks with features from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, and YungLIV. On December 8, the Chicago native unveiled the music video to one of the new additional tracks, ‘Fortnight’. You can see Polo G enjoying life and counting his blessing, literally, $2.2 million in blessings, to be exact.

Video’ Fortnight,’ directed by Ryan Lynch, begins with Polo G buying a brand new Corvette cash, then switches over to him holding stacks of money walking through the mansion, living the rich lifestyle with his friends.

To put more emphasis on the riches, Polo releases a separate video showing the $2.2million is not prop money for the video ‘Fortnight’. “I’m 22 years old, so I had to pop out with 2.2 million,” said Polo G. He goes on to speak on coming from nothing to riding around with $2million.

After the video release, Polo G went on Twitter to explain song ‘Fortnight’ intentionally doesn’t have any curse words because it was made with the purpose to be on the game ‘Fortnight’, but ‘Fortnight’ end up not using it.

Fa the fortnight song I ain’t curse in none of the lyrics cuz I originally made it for the game sound track which is why I called the song that…they didn’t follow thru w it so I ended up puttin it on my album cuz I felt like that mf FIREEEEE🔥😭🌪 — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) December 9, 2021

In just over 24 hours, the video for ‘Fortnight’ has over 1.7 million views and is currently trending at #8 on YouTube For Music. Watch Polo flex $2.2 million and video ‘Fortnight’ below. Also, check out the deluxe album ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’ via Columbia Records.

