Listen to Juice WRLD’s 2nd posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’

Nearly two year’s to the exact day of the tragic passing, Juice WRLD‘s estate releases his second posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’. As you can imagine, this is would tough process for his loved ones involved in putting together these albums. “It’s kind of rough listening to the music,” Lil Bibby told Complex about playing back Juice WRLD’s music following his passing. Juice’s manager, Peter Jideonwo, agreed with Bibby saying, “It’s definitely mixed emotions when it comes to this.”

Even as a long time Juice WRLD fan, I must admit it’s a certain sadness that hits listening to new Juice’s music. As the album’s title suggests, Juice WRLD was going through inner battles that led him to dark times. Would we have paid attention more if Juice wasn’t so talented at making his pain sound so good over music? A question most rather not ask, let alone answer, because of the feeling as if you failed him.

Album ‘Fighting Demons’ is compiled of records to help you understand Juice’s sometimes everyday struggle, like ‘Rockstar In His Prime’ and ‘Already Dead’. The 18-track album carries features from Trippie Redd, Polo G, Suga, BTS, Justin Bieber, along with production from Metro Boomin.

The same day as the album, Juice’s estate unveiled the cinematic video for ‘Burn’. Directed by Steve Cannon, the brilliantly put together video shows unseen footage of Juice recording track ‘Burn’ to then switching back and forth to shots of the world seemingly burning as Juice rapping the lyrics. ‘Burn’ is the intro song to the album.

Check out the video for ‘Burn’ along with Juice WRLD’s latest album ‘Fighting Demons’ below. RIP to a generational talent.

