Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again swap diss records, escalating tension

On Monday night, Lil Durk dropped his new single “AHHH HA” from his upcoming album 7220, taking direct shots at YoungBoy.

“Ni**as actin’ like they really like that since my brodie died (Von) / Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass,” raps Durk.

The two rappers have been feuding since King Von‘s death, but it’s been speculated that the beef started before that, and the passing of Von just pushed the situation to the point of no return.

Just hours after Durk’s diss record was released, YoungBoy responded with his own diss record ‘I Hate YoungBoy’ taking shots at Lil Durk and many of his affiliates like India (Durk’s GF), Durk’s dad, King Von, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Boosie Badazz, Apple, Youtube Streamers, Chinese Kitty, almost half the industry.

Fans are usually really intoned with what feels like authentic beef. Sadly, that statement has been proven throughout hip-hop’s history, most famously between Tupac and Biggie. That sentiment is true again here as both Lil Durk, and YoungBoy’s diss records trends # 1 and 2 on YouTube For Music. In just over 24 hours, both diss songs gained over 4 million views on YouTube.

Check out Lil Durk’s and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s newly released songs ‘AHH AH’ and ‘I Hate YoungBoy’ below.

