King Von tells us ‘What It Means To Be King’ in new posthumous album

King Von was one of rap’s most promising artists before his life was cut short at age 26 after being shot in Atlanta. Today, King Von’s estate released his sophomore LP ‘What It Means To Be King’, a follow-up to his 2020 gold-certified ‘Welcome to O’Block’ album.

King Von’s new posthumous album presents 19 songs and enlists familiar features like Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dreezy, Boss Top, OMB Peezy, and DQFrmDaO. Singles ‘War’ and ‘Don’t Play That’ featuring 21 Savage were released before the album. Song ‘Don’t Play That’ became Von’s highest-charting song to date, debuting at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

​​Out via Only The Family /Empire Distribution, check out King Von’s new album ‘What It Means To Be King’ below, along with the music video for ‘Don’t Play That’ featuring 21 Savage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

