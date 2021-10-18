Wale heads ‘Down South’ with Texan stars Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream: Watch

The DC-native takes us back to the basics.

Wale took it to the streets of Houston for his recent collaboration with Texan Rap stars Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream. This time around, sounding sharper and more focused for this album, we think Wale will make the waves he desires. In his verse, Wale talks about lifestyle changes, loyalty, and art imitating life. Reminiscent of the late Pimp C’s vocal cadence, Yella Beezy talks about hustling and how he deals with his opps. Maxo Kream raps about his past life and keeping a firearm on him, but ends his verse with a profound statement about not trusting Crips because a Crip killed Nipsey Hussle. Watch the music video featuring cameos from Houston legends Bun B and Slim Thug as the beat interpolated with Mike Jones’ ‘Still Tippin’’ rides out. It would have been great if Mehan thee Stallion was on the record, as she and Wale were friends before she blew up. Maybe, she will be on a remix if they do one.

Wale’s new album ‘Folarin II’ comes out October 22. Get ready to stream it.

