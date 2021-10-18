in Music Reviews, Streams and Downloads

Stream Afro-Dancehall artist King Perryy’s latest track ‘The Funicator’

Photo: Apple Music

Last week, Nigeria’s Afro-Dancehall artist King Perryy released the upbeat track from his latest album, ‘The Funicator’, which carries the old school Jamaican Dancehall flag high. The Kriz Beatz production is sweet and simple, and King Perryy doesn’t get too deep or complicated with his lyrics, leaving room for us not to think too much, move our bodies, get the party going or for it to continue. Stream the track below.

If today, you’re becoming hip to Nigerian artist King Perryy, his album ‘Citizen of the World’ dropped earlier in the year. GRUNGECAKE interviewed him about his album, his need to travel to various countries and immerse himself in the culture. You can check out that interview via this link.

