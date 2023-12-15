Watch Jamaica’s viral star Teejay and Davido’s video for the ‘Drift (Remix)’

Seven hours ago, Montego Bay’s Teejay and GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats superstar Davido released their official music video for the remix to ‘Drift’ produced by Panda. From the comfort of a private jet, Teejay and his friends men discuss the ‘Feel’ singer’s arrival at the runway in Lagos, Nigeria. Wearing a flashy cheetah print outfit complete with matching shorts, Teejay raises his champagne glass as he descends the staircase to greet the Nigeria’s global superstar’s entourage. Throughout the visual, the gents enjoy themselves at a vibrant strip club and a Nigerian restaurant to eat rice jollof and meat (the staple West African dish—as famous as the music). Check out the music video below to see the dancers, including famous Nigerian street dancer Poco Lee, break into the viral dance for the money shots.

About the collaboration, Teejay explained, “Working with Davido was just pure vibe. You could just feel the authentic energy from the music, coming from Jamaica going back to Africa, because it originated from Africa. Just to have the combination of a Jamaican artist and a Nigerian artist. It is the perfect timing, and it is good for Jamaican music to show that the world is embracing our culture. It was just energy, you know.”

Teejay’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘I Am Chippy’, set to release in 2024, is exective produced by the diamond-selling Dancehall legend himself, Shaggy.

