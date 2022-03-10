‘SoundCloud Next Wav’ experiential event series rolls into Austin for SXSW

SoundCloud is returning to Austin for the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival to host ‘‘SoundCloud Next Wav”, an experiential event series with networking, workshops and discussions followed by an all-women live music showcase including Monaleo, Flores, Kelow LaTesha, and riela, with sets from DJ Rosegold. Taking place in the heart of downtown Austin at live music venue Mohawk (912 Red River Street) on Monday, March 14 from 2-6 PM CST, the activation supports the local creator and fan communities and features some of the hottest rising stars in music.

The ‘SoundCloud Next Wav’ experience in Austin will bring creators and fans closer together to celebrate the culture, community and creativity that connects us through networking, career building and music discovery. The event includes breakout sessions with SoundCloud’s music team where creators can learn tips and tricks for growing their careers, live panel discussions on fan-powered careers and community building for creators, workshops including a “Vocals on the Go” recording booth run by King Jamin of Austin’s premier music production and DJ school Dub Academy, creative art installations that represent and inspire the artist-fan relationship, original limited-edition merch giveaways, and more.

The experience will also celebrate the influential music scene of Austin through visual art and photography. Creative works such as musicians’ fliers, posters, and album art will be scaled up and brought to life in a special group exhibition featuring a number of Austin’s own including Kate Dehler, Pooneh Ghana, and Ian Orth.

‘SoundCloud Next Wav’ is capped by a live music showcase spotlighting some of the most exciting artists who are bubbling up on SoundCloud and on the rise. The lineup features buzzing Houston rapper Monaleo, El Paso-born Indigenous Mexican-American R&B artist Flores, breakout DMV-area Hip-Hop artist with an Alternative-Rap sound Kelow LaTesha, and Miami musician fusing Reggaeton beats, R&B, and Pop riela. Spinning between sets is Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based breakout international DJ, DJ Rosegold.

‘SoundCloud Next Wav’ is for all ages and free for SXSW ticket holders, creators and fans with confirmed RSVP. Find a full programming schedule and RSVP via this link.

